Planning Minister Reviews National Project For Development Of Egyptian Family

The Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala El-Said, held a meeting to review the progress of the National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Family.

El-Said emphasized the significant interest and support that the project has received from the political leadership, as it aims to address population issues and improve population characteristics through a comprehensive developmental approach. She said that this is the first time that the state is relying on economic activities to empower women in managing this matter.

El-Said added that the project includes a program of positive incentives to change women's motivations to increase fertility. It also includes a digital intervention axis to provide smart access to target groups, enhance monitoring and evaluation efficiency, and ensure the sustainability of various activities. The strategic goal of the project is to regulate population growth enhance population characteristics, and ultimately improve citizens' quality of life through comprehensive approaches that promote economic empowerment for women.

The meeting also included a presentation on the initiative of performance incentives in managing the population issue at the governorate level. It discussed the mechanisms to motivate citizens to register on the project's platform at post offices, the services provided upon registration, the eligibility criteria, and the implementation mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by Gamil Helmy, Assistant Minister of Planning and Economic Development for Sustainable Development Follow-up Plan; Kamal Nasr, Assistant Minister for Technical Office Affairs; Khaled Zakaria, Advisor to the Minister for Public Policies and Structural Reforms; Mohamed El Maghraby, Supervisor of the Human and Social Development Sector at the Ministry; Amira Tawadros, Director of the Demographic Center; Amr Suleiman, Expert Advisor in the Egyptian Family Development Project; and Sherine Beshara, Economic Empowerment Coordinator in the Egyptian Family Development Project.

It is worth noting that in December 2023, El-Said and Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, witnessed the signing of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and Egypt Post. This protocol aims to implement economic empowerment activities for the National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Family. It will provide financial and non-financial services offered by the Egyptian Post to nominated women by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and the National Council for Women, further enhancing the state's efforts in achieving economic empowerment for women.