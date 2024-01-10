Tiktok's Top Ten Most Popular Cryptocurrencies This Year Revealed - XPR Is Top

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A new study has identified the most talked about cryptocurrency on TikTok, with over a quarter (28%) of videos mentioning the cryptocurrency XPR Network (XPR).

The research was conducted by cryptocurrency tax software CoinLedger, which analysed 70 videos from September 2023 onwards on the popular social media site TikTok to identify the most recommended cryptocurrency by crypto influencers.



The study also looked at the number of viewers of each cryptocurrency to identify which cryptocurrency was the most popular for viewers.

With hundreds of cryptocurrencies available in the market and many currencies being highly volatile or vulnerable to scams, some people are turning to TikTok for advice on what cryptocurrency they should invest in next.



Many cryptocurrency influencers on TikTok predict a potential bull run in 2024, advising that prices of currencies could soar this year – due to a potential Bitcoin halving, which, when it has happened in the past, the ripple effect from the halving caused some cryptocurrencies' value to rise.

The study revealed that out of 70 videos, the cryptocurrency that TikTok influencers advised their followers to invest in the most was XPR Network (XPR), this was recommended 20 times.

The most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC ), was the second most popular cryptocurrency mentioned as a great investment for 2024. Of the 70 uploads, 18 Crypto investors urged followers to invest in this hugely popular cryptocurrency (26%).

The data revealed that the third most recommended cryptocurrency was Polygon (Matic), which was recommended in 22% of the videos - a total of 16 times.



Ethereum (ETH) was TikTok's fourth most recommended cryptocurrency, with influencers encouraging people to invest in Ethereum 14 times out of the 70 videos.

Interestingly, the Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) was the only meme coin that made it into the top ten list, surpassing other meme coins such as the Doge Coin and the Pepe coin . Overall, out of the 70 videos, the coin was recommended 10 times by crypto investors.

The most recommended cryptocurrency on TikTok

The study found that several crypto influencers recommended investing in AI and gaming cryptocurrencies. However, none of the cryptocurrencies mentioned were among the top ten most recommended.

An expert from CoinLedger says:“2024 could be an exciting year for cryptocurrency investors, with rumors of the Bitcoin halving happening sometime in the next 12 months. If the halving happens, many believe that this will spark a bull run, causing the stock value of cryptocurrencies to soar.

“While TikTok can be helpful to learn the basics of cryptocurrencies, it is important to do more research before making any financial investments. Some TikTok influencers may advise their followers to invest in a particular crypto because they have been paid to do so, like previous scams.

“When investing in any crypto, spending only what you can afford to lose is crucial. Cryptocurrencies can be volatile, and while it may seem like there are many winners, there is also a risk of loss.”





Methodology: 70 videos from TikTok that advised on what to invest in 2024 were analyzed. These videos were from September 2023 onwards, and all had the hashtag crypto.



