Fadaat Media Expands Services With Es'hailsat On Es'hail-1 Satellite

Doha, Qatar: Es'hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, has announced growth in their partnership with Fadaat Media Group by adding Video Contribution services to their portfolio on Es'hail-1 satellite located at the 25.50 East hotspot covering Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

These are additional services to a multi-channel, multi-year deal between Fadaat Media and Es'hailSat which includes satellite television broadcasting and connectivity from Es'hailSat's Teleport to Fadaat Media's facilities in Lusail, Qatar.

The entities benefiting from this service include the Alaraby TV Network's two channels, Alaraby TV, the news channel, and Alaraby2, the cultural entertainment channel, along with Syria TV in Istanbul. Es'hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services from Doha and brings to this relationship more than 12 years of experience in catering to broadcasters, telecommunication companies, enterprises, mobility applications and governments across the Middle East and North Africa. Es'hailSat's infrastructure including two satellites at 25.5/26 East together with our 50,000 sqm teleport facility provides reliable and robust connectivity services.

Fadaat Media Group is considered one of the largest regional media networks in the Arab world, with millions of audiences through its various platform. Besides investing in print, visual, and new media fields, the group seeks to explore new horizons for spreading knowledge, open constructive communication channels with the Arab masses, and provide advanced services in traditional and digital media sector.

The Group most prominent channels are Al Araby Television Network, Syria TV, and Al Araby Al Jadeed Newspaper and Website.