Jumbo Electronics Launches Exciting Rewards Programme

Doha, Qatar: Jumbo Electronics Qatar, a leading distributor of world-renowned brands, has introduced a new and thrilling rewards programme for its premium shoppers.

In collaboration with My Book Qatar, Jumbo Electronics unveiled the Jumbo Electronics My Book app, loaded with over 3,000 high-value offers.

This innovative app, awarded to premium shoppers at Jumbo Electronics stores across the country, is a testament to Jumbo Electronic's commitment to providing exceptional benefits to its customers. Developed in partnership with My Book, a popular discovery, savings, and rewards app owned by Vodafone Qatar's subsidiary, Infinity Solutions LLC, the app is set to revolutionise the shopping experience.

The launch coincided with Jumbo Electronic's Mega offers campaign, promising lucrative rewards for shoppers. Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Jumbo Electronics Sajed Sulaiman expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“Jumbo Electronics is renowned for its highest standard of quality products and competitive pricing in Qatar. By rolling out the Jumbo Electronics My Book App, we have elevated our portfolio of exceptional customer benefits.”

Director & CEO, Jumbo Electronics C.V Rappai highlighted the company's dedication to providing premium benefits, stating,“This is just one of our continuous efforts to offer best-in-class benefits for premium customers of Jumbo Electronics in the country. We wanted to give our customers something to celebrate and benefit from.”

“As part of Jumbo Electronics My Book App, premium shoppers will have access to more than 3,000 buy one get one free voucher at more than 1,000 of the most popular outlets in Qatar. The App provides offers across fine dining, fast food, hotels, buffets, theme parks, travel, cafes, salons, spas, gyms, shopping & more,” said CEO of My Book Qatar,” said Abdulla Soomro.

Premium shoppers can enjoy the Jumbo Electronics My Book App on both Android and iOS platforms, enhancing their shopping experience at over 1,000 leading outlets in Qatar. Customer who shops for QR500 and above from any Jumbo Electronics showroom in Qatar gets a My Book subscription for free.