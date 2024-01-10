'Nation Of Plants' Exhibition Unveils Interactive Shows For Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Biodiversity Museum at Expo 2023 Doha showcases the region's rich flora and fauna through the“Nation of Plants” events, along with attractive video clips and interactive shows that help visitors explore plant intelligence and ability to learn and communicate with its surroundings.

The expo is open for visitors during the whole week, its halls review the motto of the event titled:” Green desert, better environment,” as well as biodiversity topics, heritage, and decertification invoking the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, natural resources, food, desert environment, coastal ecosystem, in addition to the landscape of urban garden through presenting an overview of the vision of sustainable agriculture.

The exhibition addresses the topic of humans for plants, trees from roots to crown, and plant superpowers, introducing the Sidr tree and its implications on planetary health and sustainability. It also highlights the scientists' efforts to prove that plants may feel pain with some kind of recognition and consciousness, since they produce ethylene to regulate all their functions, starting with germination and ending with the ripening of fruit.

Plants also release ethylene when they become nervous, or when they are exposed to assault by humans, but weirdly other surrounding plants also feel the same, since fruits produce a massive quantity of gases when they become ready to eat.

Expo 2023 Doha will be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition to be held in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa. Led by the Ministry of Municipality, Expo 2023 Doha is conceived in line with the guiding principles of Qatar National Vision 2030 that puts environmental management and sustainable development at the heart of its mission.

Running for 179 days from October 2, 2023 till March 28, 2024 and aiming to reach more than 3 million visitors, Expo Doha 2023 offers guests with an opportunity to visit ornamental gardens, attend public debates, conferences, live shows and enjoy art and culinary performances in the dedicated area in Al Bidda Park spanning across 1.7 million square metres and facing the azure waters of the Arabian gulf.

In collaboration with the BIE (Bureau Internationale Des Expositions) and AIPH (International Association for Horticultural Producers), the exhibition will draw international visitors and organisers from 80 countries, as well as private sector representatives, NGOs, and the general public.

The theme of Expo 2023 Doha is“Green Desert, Better Environment” as it aims to encourage sustainable innovation and reduce desertification. It will engage visitors physically, intellectually, and emotionally, inspiring them to take part in the change through topics: Modern Agriculture, Technology & Innovation, Environmental Awareness and Sustainability.