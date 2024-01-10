Entire Fleet Of 110 Doha Metro Trains To Be Mobilised For Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail is fully mobilizing the entire fleet of 110 modern, comfortable, and secure Doha Metro trains, as the country prepares to host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 starting January 12, 2024.

It added that this mobilisation will also include deployment of 6-carriage trains on the Red Line, doubling the capacity to 1120 passengers per train, and reducing headway to 3 minutes between trains on all three lines during match periods.

During the tournament period (January 12 to February 10), Doha Metro and Lusail Tram services will operate as per the usual timetable, except for Friday (Opening Match Day Jan 12) where services will operate from 12noon instead of 2pm. And on the following match days that fall of Friday (Jan 19 and Feb 2) services will operate from 10am, instead of 2pm.

On this occasion, Eng. Abdulla Saif Al-Sulaiti, Chief of Service Delivery at Qatar Rail, said:“During the planning and preparation phase for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, all the lessons learned from the FIFA World Cup were taken into consideration in terms of operational processes, crowd management, customer service, and more. For us, the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a rich experience and a real test of the network's capabilities and service efficiency during major events. At that time, the metro was exceptionally successful, serving as a key pillar of the transportation system for the tournament and the optimal choice for traveling to the stadiums and event areas. We look forward to providing our services to the fans during this tournament at the same level of excellence”.



In turn, Ajlan Eid Al Enazi, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail, commented:“We are thrilled to welcome fans, passengers, and visitors once again during AFC tournament. Our goal is to offer unparalleled travel experience, especially for football enthusiasts coming from Asia. Both the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram will play a crucial role in delivering a world-class and reliable travel experience. Our networks have evolved into essential elements of the overall fan experience. We are confident that all fans and visitors will enjoy a seamless travel experience throughout the tournament on our networks."

In its efforts to manage crowds seamlessly and efficiently, Qatar Rail, has installed additional internal signage at Metro stations linked to the stadiums, along with trained staff to handle the expected high turnout optimally in the stations. In addition, Qatar Rail has developed a digital guide titled "Stadium by Metro" particularly for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, aiming to ease access to information related to stations and connectivity to stadiums. Customers can also contact the 24/7 customer service center at 105 for train timings, last-train departure times, and any other information or inquiries.

Fans can utilize free wireless internet (Wi-Fi) services at all stations and experience an exceptional shopping with a variety of local and international retail brands, including food and beverage services, mini-marts, pharmacies, sports apparel stores, technology, and gift shops, and more.

Focused on improving the overall customer experience, Qatar Rail has enhanced its technical and organizational staff to deliver world-class customer service during the tournament. Employees have been trained to proactively assist customers and guide fans within the stations and trains, with additional support provided for people with disabilities, reflecting Qatar Rail's commitment to an inclusive and reliable travel experience for everyone.