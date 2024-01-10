Forbes Middle East Ranks Abdullah Al-Bader Among The Top Ceos In The Middle East 2023

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Forbes Middle East has recognized Abdullah Al-Bader, the CEO of Almarai , as one of the top 100 CEOs in the Middle East in its annual list, 'Most Powerful CEOs in the Middle East 2023.

Almarai , under Al-Bader's leadership, solidified its position over the last three years, sustaining growth and confidently advancing by seizing opportunities to expand and diversify its business. The company introduced new food products to its portfolio, catering to a broad consumer base in its markets.

It's worth noting that Almarai was recently ranked among the Top 100 Companies in the Middle East for 2023 according to Forbes Middle East. The company secured the 38th position in the Middle East, affirming its status as the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the leading producer and distributor of food and beverages in the Middle East region."

