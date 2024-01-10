Verisilicon Extends Watch GUI Ecosystem In Partnership With Qday Technology For Enhanced User Experience

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- VeriSilicon (688521) today announced that QDay Technology , an expert in GUI software development, has joined VeriSilicon's watch graphical user interface (GUI) ecosystem to develop smart watch GUI solutions for a diverse range of applications.

VeriSilicon's low-power and feature-rich 2 Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) IP coupled with its companion display processing IP are widely adopted by watch SoC vendors globally. These technologies are specifically designed to enhance user experiences on smart watches by delivering high performance, high-quality vector graphics, as well as unmatched energy efficiency and compact silicon footprint in its class. Through the cooperation with ecosystem partners like QDay Technology, VeriSilicon would extend its reach to wider customer bases and facilitate the development of more diverse smart watch applications.

Neo Zhou, CEO of QDay Technology, says,“VeriSilicon's 2.5D GPU has an excellent performance and leading market position in smart watch domain, and we are excited to combine our expertise in GUI design to create exceptional smart watch experiences for our clients. By embracing the comprehensive solution built upon VeriSilicon's leading technologies, our clients will access a robust smart watch solution, propelling them into a leading position within the competitive smart watch market.”

“Wearable technology, particularly in the watch segment, is experiencing a surge in demand driven by an increasing number of applications. As part of our commitment to serving SoC customers and their end-user more effectively, we are actively expanding our global watch GUI ecosystem. This expansion includes establishing strategic partnerships in various regions to better address local needs and forge a stronger connection with our customer base,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon.“GUI stands as a crucial feature for watches, and our collaborative efforts with customers and ecosystem partners are focused on optimizing its capabilities while minimizing power consumption. We are pleased to welcome QDay Technology as an integral part of our China Region ecosystem, which will further strengthen our regional presence and enhance user experience.”

To explore our rich IP portfolios, we invite you to visit VeriSilicon's booth at the Venetian Expo (Booth No.: Bassano 2701 & Bassano 2702) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, taking place from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas.

About QDay Technology

QDay Technology is a software service enterprise that relies on its self-developed LiteGfx framework, fully utilizes the performance of various chips, and provides customers with cross platform, one-stop GUI solutions and rich and colorful special effects products. Through self-developed 2.5D special effects framework, 3D technology is simulated and integrated with particle system physics engine technology. All 2.5D special effects are embedded in LiteGfx Designer, making it easy for customers to use and personalize development, creating a unique visual image for them. The company enriches its product reserves in 2.5D technology, helping customers stand out in fierce market competition. QDay Technology firmly believes that excellent visual design is the key to enhancing a company's brand value and market competitiveness.

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP.

