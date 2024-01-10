Quectel Introduces Ultra-Low Power, Cost-Effective KG200Z Long Range Module

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- CES - Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the KG200Z module, a state-of-the-art Long Range (LoRa®) technology module designed to cater to the specific needs of IoT projects demanding dependable, ultra-low power, and cost-effective, long range wireless communication. This innovative solution offers a powerful and efficient tool for businesses and developers seeking to enhance their projects with robust wireless capabilities.

The module delivers seamless and robust connectivity for IoT devices, boasting an impressive transmission distance of 2-5 kilometers in urban settings and 10-15 kilometers in suburban areas. With a steadfast network connection, robust anti-interference capabilities, potent penetration, and dependable data transmission, this module stands as a reliable solution for businesses seeking advanced IoT connectivity.

"In an era where connectivity is the backbone of digital transformation, our innovative module will empower businesses to unlock new possibilities and drive efficiency in their IoT ecosystems," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions.“The KG200Z LoRa module stands at the forefront of innovation, offering unparalleled performance, range, and reliability.”

The KG200Z is a cost-effective LoRa module, based on the STMicroelectronics® STM32WLEx series microcontrollers, the world first LoRa System-On-Chip platform, and designed for ultra-low power consumption and compatibility with the LoRaWAN protocol. Equipped with a built-in power management unit, power amplifier, low noise amplifier, and RF transceiver switch, the module integrates an ARM® Cortex®-M4 core with the modulations of LoRa, (G)FSK, (G)MSK and BPSK, supporting the LoRaWAN standard protocol across a wide spectrum, including the 470–510 MHz and 862–928 MHz LoRa frequency bands.

The module also boasts a range connectivity options with multiple interfaces, including UART, SPI*, I2C*, and SWD, catering to a wide range of applications. With an ultra-low power consumption, the KG200Z module is engineered for efficiency, boasting low power consumption to extend battery life significantly. This feature makes it an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice for IoT applications. The compact profile of 12.0 mm × 12.0 mm x 1.8mm in an LGA package ensures the module allows for easy integration into a variety of devices, providing flexibility for manufacturers and developers seeking to implement IoT solutions seamlessly.

Quectel's IoT modules are developed with security at the core. From product architecture to firmware/software development, Quectel incorporates leading industry practices and standards, mitigating potential vulnerabilities with third party independent test houses and have incorporated security practices like generating SBOMs and VEX files as well as performing firmware binary analysis into the entire software development lifecycle.

Developed to address the specific needs of IoT applications, LoRa technology enables devices to transmit small packets of data over considerable distances with minimal power consumption. The technology is well-suited for applications such as smart locks, door sensors, gas and water leak detection, pet tracking, indoor air quality sensors, HVAC monitoring, smart parking and traffic monitoring, utility metering, waste management, air quality monitoring, as well as assets management tracking and other applications where devices need to send intermittent, low-data-rate messages over extended distances while conserving energy.

To empower customers in streamlining their design processes, Quectel provides two Sub 1GHz antennas for this module – the YEIN002AA and the YE0019AA . Both antennas support LoRa technology and are available in various formats, ensuring flexibility and compatibility for diverse project requirements.

The KG200Z LoRa module is now available for purchase on our website here .

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular , GNSS , Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit:

