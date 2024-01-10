Cold Stone Creamery Is Turning Up The Heat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Flavors, CreationsTM and an Ice Cream Cake you'll fall in love with, for a limited time.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Cold Stone Creamery® ( ) we love to celebrate life's special moments! Whether you are celebrating romantic love, familial love, platonic love, or self-love we have a flavor to mark the occasion. If your relationship is more classic and traditional you might try - Fudge Truffle Ice Cream or if your relationship is more exciting and spicier try Mike's Hot Honey® Ice Cream. Both flavors are available in stores beginning January 10, 2024.

Fudge Truffle Ice Cream!

Mike's Hot Honey!

Both flavors perfectly encapsulate the sentiment of the holiday. Enjoy,

Falling in ChocolateTM featuring Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Brownie, Fudge & Whipped Topping. And

For the Love of Hot HoneyTM made with Mike's Hot Honey® Ice Cream, Brownie, Pecans & Mike's Hot Honey®. Or get inspired and Create Your Own Creation by adding in your favorite Mix-ins.

Don't forget to share the love with a Cold Stone Ice Cream Cake! Try our show-stopping Fudge Truffle DecadenceTM with layers of moist Red Velvet Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache.

"This Valentine's season at Cold Stone we're doing two of our favorite things! We're bringing back a flavor our ice cream lovers can't get enough of, Fudge Truffle Ice Cream, and we're innovating ice cream yet again with the launch of a Mike's Hot Honey Ice Cream®," said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at

Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "There is truly a treat for everyone, and every kind of love, this Valentine's Day. We're excited for our guests to share the ice cream they love with the people they love."

Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide will offer these love-inspired treats until February 20, 2024.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

