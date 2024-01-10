ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.
