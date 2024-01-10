Redflag Achieves #1 Easiest To Use Award, Plus 21 Other Awards In The G2 2024 Winter Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedFlag by Pocketstop, an award-winning emergency communication solution, proudly announces its outstanding achievement in the recently released G2 2024 Winter Report. RedFlag has been honored with 22 awards, including the "Easiest to Use" category award for proactive notifications, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in mass notification systems.

This recognition is based on the responses of real uses for each of the useability index related questions featured in the G2 review form.

Daniel Wagstaff, CEO: "Receiving the G2 award for "Easiest to Use" testifies to our unwavering commitment to provide the most user-friendly mass notification solution available. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of simplicity and efficiency, ensuring that organizations can navigate our system effortlessly when time matters most."



RedFlag has achieved 22 total G2 badges for this Winter 2024 report, showcasing RedFlag's comprehensive approach to addressing the diverse requirements of its user base. Some other awards include:





Easiest Admin

Best Meets Requirements

Best Usability

Easiest Setup

Momentum Leader (rank in the top 25% of their category's products)

High Performer Small-Business and Mid-Market

Best Support

Highest User Adoption Users Most Likely to Recommend

RedFlag remains dedicated to setting the industry standard for emergency communication solutions, and these G2 awards underscore the company's ongoing commitment to excellence. As RedFlag continues to evolve its platform, users can expect even more innovative features and enhanced user experiences in the future.

For more information about RedFlag and its award-winning mass notification platform, please visit pocketstop/demo .

About Pocketstop RedFlag



Pocketstop RedFlag is a 5-star-rated, multi-channel mass notification system equipping companies to communicate with their entire workforce in real-time to keep them safe and supported when seconds count. For more information, visit

pocketstop/redflag .



About G2



G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce,

HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

