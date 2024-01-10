Rafael Nadal's French Open Winning Racket Expected To Auction For $150,000, Break Record

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rafael Nadal's 2007 French Open Final Winning Racket

Rafael Nadal's championship point winning racket from the 2007 French Open final against Federer is expected sell for $150,000, set tennis racket record

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Memorabilia, the global leader in tennis memorabilia, is excited to announce a tennis memorabilia auction highlighted by an incredible piece of tennis history: Rafael Nadal's championship point winning racket from his 2007 French Open Final victory over Roger Federer. The iconic racket was the exact racket with which Nadal won the championship point, sealing his 3rd Grand Slam title. It is expected to sell for $150,000, with bidding open online until January 28th.Previous highest individual tennis racket auction sales include Rafael Nadal's 2022 Australian Open racket at $139,700, Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' racket at $125,000, and Novak Djokovic's French Open 2016 racket at $107,482.The historic 2007 racket up for sale was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum, as part of eight-time Grand Slam winner Ken Rosewall's personal collection. The recent closure of the museum, to be converted into a gymnasium, has allowed collectors and fans alike this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The racket comes with a certificate of authenticity from Resolution Photomatching, who were also the authenticators for the record 2022 Australian Open racket at Sotheby's last year. Resolution has forensically confirmed that the racket up for sale was the exact racket that Nadal won the match point of the championships with; they also conclude that Nadal used the racket during previous tournament wins including against Novak Djokovic and his current coach, Carlos Moya.En route to the 2007 French Open final, 21-year-old Rafael Nadal defeated many champions including Juan Martin del Potro, Lleyton Hewitt, Carlos Moya, and Novak Djokovic. In the final, Nadal faced world #1 Roger Federer, before ultimately collapsing onto his back in celebration of victory; it was in this moment that he released the very racket, now up for auction, onto the French Open clay.

