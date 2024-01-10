A Little Tender Loving Care From The Church Of Scientology For A Popular Downtown Albuquerque Park

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Church of Scientology of New Mexico Volunteer Ministers teamed up with the City of Albuquerque Department of Parks and Recreation to clean up and re-mulch a portion of Robinson Park in the downtown core of Albuquerque. The Volunteer Ministers began early Friday morning following a winter storm that blew through the city the day before.







Photo Caption: Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology in Albuquerque helped put Robinson Park back to rights after a storm blew through the area shortly after New Year's Day.

“The city's Parks and Recreation coordinator supplied us with all the tools we needed to get the job done,” said lead Volunteer Minister Jeremy Ervin.“It's important to us to contribute to such a popular downtown location.”

Scientology Volunteer Ministers, one of the largest international independent relief forces, are best known for responding to those in need. Albuquerque was part of the program's international response to the COVID pandemic, documented in Operation: Do Something About It , a feature-length film produced by Scientology Media Productions that premiered December 5 on International Volunteer Day.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained in technology developed for the program by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, providing them the skills they need to help“on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” The motto of the Volunteer Minister is that no matter the circumstances“Something can be done about it.” Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as one who“does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Anyone wishing to learn these skills and use them to help their families and friends is invited to visit the Church of Scientology of New Mexico or their nearest Scientology Church ,” says Rev. Patty Allread, Director of Public Affairs for the Albuquerque Church and Director of Churches of Scientology Disaster Response in New Mexico.

Watch Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network, airing on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

