               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pharma Obesity Market: Roche Seeks Deals To Challenge Lilly And Novo


1/10/2024 2:22:59 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Farmacêutica suíça disputa mercado da obesidade

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

The Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday that it's on the hunt for additional biotech partners to help it challenge weight-loss leaders Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. Roche is looking for new ways of adjusting metabolism that could ultimately be combined with treatments it's gaining in the Carmot deal.

“This is opening up a whole new vista for us,” James Sabry, Roche's head of partnering, said in an interview on the sidelines of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

MENAFN10012024000210011054ID1107705570

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search