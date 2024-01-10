Pharma Obesity Market: Roche Seeks Deals To Challenge Lilly And Novo

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Farmacêutica suíça disputa mercado da obesidade



The Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday that it's on the hunt for additional biotech partners to help it challenge weight-loss leaders Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. Roche is looking for new ways of adjusting metabolism that could ultimately be combined with treatments it's gaining in the Carmot deal.

“This is opening up a whole new vista for us,” James Sabry, Roche's head of partnering, said in an interview on the sidelines of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.