Why Gambian Ex-Minister Is On Trial In Switzerland For Crimes Against Humanity

Who is Ousman Sonko?

Ousman Sonko, a former Gambian minister under ousted dictator Yahya Jammeh, went on trial in Switzerland on January 8 for crimes against humanity in a long-awaited case.

Sonko, 55, joined the Gambian military in 1988 and became commander of the State Guard in 2003, a position in which he was responsible for the security of Jammeh, Swiss prosecutors say. He later became inspector general of the Gambian police in 2005 and interior minister (2006-2016).

He was removed as interior minister in September 2016, a few months before the end of Jammeh's government, and left The Gambia for Europe to seek asylum.

What are the accusations against Sonko?

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has accusedExternal link Sonko of supporting and participating in the“repressive policies” of Jammeh, whose 22-year rule was described by the office as being“characterised by the systematic use of torture, rape, extra-judicial executions, arbitrary detention and forced disappearances”.

Swiss prosecutors say Sonko's criminal liability results from his direct involvement in the alleged offences and his role as interior minister in charge of the police and prison service.

It accuses Sonko of having“participated, ordered, facilitated and/or failed to prevent killings, acts of torture, acts of rape and numerous unlawful detentions” between 2000 and 2016.