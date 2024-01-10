               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN Experts Condemn Deadly Drone Attacks On Hamas Leader In Lebanon


1/10/2024 2:22:57 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) خبيران لدى الأمم المتحدة يدينان الاستهداف القاتل لزعيم حماس في لبنان

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

The attacks were allegedly carried out by Israel, UN Special Rapporteurs Ben Saul and Morris Tidball-Binz announced in Geneva on Tuesday. These attacks constitute extrajudicial killings and murder.

MENAFN10012024000210011054ID1107705567

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search