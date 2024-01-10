UN Experts Condemn Deadly Drone Attacks On Hamas Leader In Lebanon

The attacks were allegedly carried out by Israel, UN Special Rapporteurs Ben Saul and Morris Tidball-Binz announced in Geneva on Tuesday. These attacks constitute extrajudicial killings and murder.

