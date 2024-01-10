               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Swiss Senate Commission Rejects Using Russian Assets For Ukraine Reconstruction


1/10/2024 2:22:53 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Senado suíço rejeita uso de ativos russos para reconstrução da Ucrânia

  • Pусский (ru) Парламент Швейцарии обсуждает конфискацию российских активов
    A Senate commission has rejected a series of motions from the House of Representatives urging the Swiss government to commit to allowing Ukraine to use these funds for reconstruction.

    Last September, the House of Representatives largely adopted a series of similar motions supported by all political groups, except the Swiss People's Party. According to these motions, the frozen assets of the Russian state and related entities should be able to be paid as reparations to Ukraine. The Federal Council (executive body), which was in favour of this proposal, should take steps to establish the necessary legal frameworks at the international level.

