Swiss Senate Commission Rejects Using Russian Assets For Ukraine Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Português
(pt)
Senado suíço rejeita uso de ativos russos para reconstrução da Ucrânia
Pусский
(ru)
Парламент Швейцарии обсуждает конфискацию российских активов
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
A Senate commission has rejected a series of motions from the House of Representatives urging the Swiss government to commit to allowing Ukraine to use these funds for reconstruction.
Last September, the House of Representatives largely adopted a series of similar motions supported by all political groups, except the Swiss People's Party. According to these motions, the frozen assets of the Russian state and related entities should be able to be paid as reparations to Ukraine. The Federal Council (executive body), which was in favour of this proposal, should take steps to establish the necessary legal frameworks at the international level.
MENAFN10012024000210011054ID1107705564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.