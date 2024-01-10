Expropriation To Benefit The Entire Country

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Rio Indio

190Views 0Comment Posted 10/01/2024 Shar

Share





The Minister of the Canal has indicated that if the inhabitants of the Rio Indio oppose, a reservoir will not be built, despite it being a necessity for the waterway, which last year and this year suffered problems with the draft due to the lack of water. , after a dry season that extended significantly and that this year could be worse. The truth is that many of these communities have been abandoned by all governments and now one more sacrifice would be asked of their inhabitants to relocate them if the Indio River becomes a viable and affordable alternative to store its waters for the Canal. The minister himself acknowledges that the residents still need to be convinced, a task that is behind schedule. According to not-so-recent studies, a reservoir with the waters of the Indio River can cost about $2 billion, including compensation, and is, apparently, the most viable alternative from an economic point of view. The minister has anticipated the facts, since, being a national necessity, any government – ​​and not this one, because it never makes decisions – will have to analyze the idea of ​​ expropriation for the benefit of the entire country, respecting the rights of its inhabitants. – LA PRENSA, Jan. 10.

READ ALSO: "Foot-dragging"