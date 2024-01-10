Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Signs Strategic Agreement With UAE Distributor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, has announced its entry into a major distribution agreement with a distributor in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) in order to distribute its entire Sekur Swiss-hosted private and encrypted communications platform. The agreement was signed with

Advanced Vision Smart Solutions

(“AVSS”), a United Arab Emirates corporation from Aby Dhabi, UAE, and covers all the UAE and is valid for a period of 24 months, with renewal options for an additional 12 months.“We are very excited to have signed this distribution agreement for the UAE with Advanced Vision and we expect to sign our second partnership agreement in the UAE very soon,” said Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data.“The region is a hotbed of instability and cyber warfare is now part of that instability and is showing signs of increased activity since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out. Fortunately, we can offer the only Swiss-hosted, proprietary, private and secure communications platform that does not rely on big tech infrastructure, reducing exponentially the risk of cyber penetration for businesses and governments in the region. We believe that our SekurMessenger and SekurMail and SekurVPN for enterprises will be a success with governments, telecom operators and enterprises, such as banks and energy enterprises. Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, and as we are not connected to any big tech platform, we offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications, without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We look forward to offering true private and secure communications to our new clients in the UAE and to protect their intellectual property and privacy from data miners, malicious hackers and rogue states.”

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website,

, approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

