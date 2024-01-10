Global Uranium Market Size Is Expected To Reach $3.27 Billion By 2027 - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – January 10, 2024 – FN Media Group News Commentary – Nuclear power is becoming a more dependable and scalable energy source due to the world's growing demand for electricity, particularly in emerging economies. Thus, the market for uranium mining is supported. Nuclear power becomes a more appealing alternative as countries work to fulfill these targets and switch to low-carbon energy sources. In order to meet these environmental goals, increasing nuclear power depends heavily on uranium mining. There is a strong correlation between the demand for nuclear power worldwide and the uranium market. Uranium is needed as a fuel for nuclear reactors because nuclear power is becoming more and more popular as nations look for greener, more sustainable energy sources. A report from Market Reports World said that the Global Uranium Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2030. In 2022, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. The global Uranium market size was valued at USD 2646.85 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% of 3.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD $3272.84 million by 2027. Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF), ATHA Energy Corp (CSE: SASK) (OTCQB: SASKF), Cameco (TSX: CCO) (NYSE: CCJ), Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN), NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE).





The report added:“The global building and enlargement of nuclear power facilities is one factor driving up uranium consumption. Infrastructure for nuclear energy has been invested in as a result of growing worries about climate change and the need to lessen dependency on fossil fuels. Long-term contracts, subsidies, and other forms of government support for nuclear energy can encourage investment in uranium mining. Nations with aspirational nuclear power objectives frequently offer financial and regulatory assistance to the uranium mining industry. The demand for uranium may rise as a result of developments in nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors (SMRs) and next-generation reactors. The goal of these technologies to increase nuclear power generation's flexibility, safety, and efficiency. To lessen reliance on imported uranium, nations that prioritize energy security may make investments in indigenous uranium mining. Geopolitical concerns and the need to provide a steady and secure energy supply may be the driving forces behind this.”





Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD ) (OTCQB: STLNF ) Strengthens Technical Team – Stallion Uranium Corp. is pleased to announce that it has appointed Matthew Schwab as Technical Advisor to its Board of Advisors.





Mr. Matthew Schwab is an acclaimed exploration geologist located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan where his work over the past decade has contributed to the discovery and development of multiple significant uranium deposits. Mr. Schwab is currently the CEO of Kraken Energy Corp, a US focused uranium exploration and development company. In 2014 while Mr. Schwab was the Senior Exploration Geologist at NexGen Energy Ltd. he was instrumental in the discovery of the Arrow uranium deposit located in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin. Mr. Schwab was also a member of the Hathor Exploration Ltd. development team and contributed to the sale of the Roughrider deposit to Rio Tinto for $654M in 2012. Prior roles also include being co-founder and SVP of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., former President, Senior Advisor and Founder of multiple successful private mineral exploration and E&P consulting firms in Canadian mining and petroleum industries.





“With growing interest and demand for uranium worldwide, Stallion's land position in the Athabasca Basin and their team of accomplished industry experts makes a strong combination to pursue new high grade uranium discoveries in northern Saskatchewan” stated Mr. Schwab.“I'm honoured by the opportunity to assist their current team of experienced professionals as the company moves towards achieving that goal.”





“We are incredibly excited to have Matt Schwab join the Stallion team. As we progress our exploration of the largest land package in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin, adding the expertise and experience of Mr. Schwab, who contributed to the discovery of NexGen's Arrow deposit, is a tremendous resource for our team as we work to make the next significant uranium discovery,” commented Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Uranium. CONTINUED... R ead these full press releases and more news for Stallion Uranium at:







Other recent developments in the mining industry of note include:





ATHA Energy Corp (CSE: SASK) (OTCQB: SASKF) CEO, Troy Boisjoli recently joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy Limited to acquire these companies.





The proposed acquisition aims to create a combined entity that will provide shareholders with exposure to 7.1 million acres of exploration acreage spread across Canada's top three uranium jurisdictions. This portfolio represents the largest exploration portfolios in some of the highest-grade uranium districts globally.





The company will hold two projects with significant expansion potential and historical mineral resource estimates; The Angilak Deposit in Nunavut and both the Moran Lake and Anna Lake, in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador.





Cameco (TSX: CCO) (NYSE: CCJ) recently announced that the acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company (Westinghouse) in a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management alongside its publicly listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable Partners (Brookfield) and institutional partners closed today.





Cameco now owns a 49% interest and Brookfield owns the remaining 51% in Westinghouse, one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.





“This is a historic day for Cameco as we join Brookfield to complete our purchase of Westinghouse,” said Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco.“Since first announcing this deal a year ago, we believe the business prospects for Westinghouse have significantly improved. The sustained and positive momentum for nuclear energy has been undeniable as countries and companies around the world strive to meet their net-zero commitments and growing energy needs through clean and secure supply.





Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) has recently filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Both documents are or will be available on the Company's website at , SEDAR+ (at ) and EDGAR (at The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF





The Company reported earnings per share ('EPS') of $0.07 for the third quarter of 2023, which was driven by the recognition of a significant gain on the Company's physical uranium holdings, net of operating expenses primarily related to the Company's advancement of its flagship Wheeler River Project.





David Cates, President and CEO of Denison commented,“Denison's results from the third quarter reflect an incredibly active time in the Company's modern history. We continue to focus on the advancement of Wheeler River's Phoenixdeposit as the first In-Situ Recovery ('ISR') uranium mining project in the Athabasca Basin.”





NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) recently announced that it has updated its at-the-market equity program (the“ ATM Program “) to offer and sell up to C$500 million of common shares from treasury (“ Common Shares “).





Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated December 11, 2023 (the“ Sales Agreement “) among the Company, Virtu ITG Canada Corp., as Canadian agent, and Virtu Americas, LLC, as U.S. agent (together, the“ Agents “), on the TSX and/or the NYSE, and/or any other marketplace for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion, and at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary.





The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated December 11, 2023 (the“ Prospectus Supplement “) to the Company's final short form base shelf prospectus filed in all provinces and territories of Canada dated December 8, 2023 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus “), and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated December 11, 2023 (the“ U.S. Prospectus Supplement “) to the Company's U.S. base prospectus (the“ U.S. Base Prospectus “) included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the“ Registration Statement “) (File No. 333-275839) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2023 (collectively, the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and Registration Statement, the“ Offering Documents “).





About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at , we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies.





Follow us on Facebook to receive emerging news updates:

Follow us on Twitter for real time Breaking News:

Follow and us on Linkedin:





DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia and MarketNewsUpdates, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Stallion Uranium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.





This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Contact Information:

Media Contact email: ... – +1(561)325-8757





SOURCE: FN Media Group