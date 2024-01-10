Kicked By A Professor

(MENAFN- The Post) Muckraker's heart goes out to the 12 who have been expelled from the Basotho Action Party (BAP). Sorry, comrades! Move on in peace. Find or form a new political home.

And there is also no shame in being politically homeless.

Muckraker has never had a political home but her nyashi remains in good shape.

That is why she finds the moaning from some of the expelled members to be pointless drama.

They are now accusing Professor Mahao of being a dictator who thinks he is always correct.Yeah, right! The punch line is that they are only saying so after being expelled. No need to remind anyone about sour grapes. They might have a point but it's now pointless to make that point when they have reached a point of no return. This is to say nothing is to be gained from bellowing at a former spouse when the divorce papers have been signed. Whatever you say about them after the papers are signed comes across as the shrieking of a bitter ex struggling to move on. You might be telling the truth but that doesn't matter because circumstances have changed. The stubborn fact is that Mahao didn't form the BAP so he could spend his time negotiating boundaries with people who joined the party. He has kicked them and he is moving on. Such is politics. Next week Muckraker will tell you why her heart bleeds for Thotanyana, the man who is now the former secretary general of the BAP. Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu ...