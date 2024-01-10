EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): ESG

Press Release No. 1/2024 Sustainability activities honoured with gold Berentzen Group wins another EcoVadis gold medal

Haselünne, January 10, 2024 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft has been awarded the gold medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for the third time in a row. With this year's result, the corporate group is now among the top two per cent of all companies assessed. "We are delighted to receive this award once again for our work in the area of sustainability. It encourages us to continue pursuing the path we have taken with regard to ecological, economic and social aspects," says Laura Schlochtermeier, Head of Sustainability at the Berentzen Group. The EcoVadis Sustainability Rating evaluates companies in the four areas of environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The result shows how well a company has integrated the principles of sustainability into its business and management system. To date, around 100,000 companies have taken part in the provider's sustainability assessments. This makes it one of the most important sustainability ratings worldwide. "In the latest rating, we were even able to surpass our very good result from the previous year. Among other things, the certification of our environmental management system in accordance with ISO 14001 and the introduction of a sustainability-related risk management and control system contributed to this. This clearly shows that we are not resting on our laurels, but are constantly working on pushing ahead with our sustainability activities with new projects and ideas," concludes Schlochtermeier. Further information on the topic of sustainability at the Berentzen Group: About the Berentzen Group: The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company with the business divisions Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. As one of the oldest national producers of spirits, the Berentzen Group can look back on a company history of more than 250 years and is now present in more than 60 countries worldwide with well-known brands such as Berentzen and Puschkin as well as attractively priced private-label products. In the Non-alcoholic Beverages division, the Group produces mineral waters, lemonades and soft drinks under its own brands and also has more than 50 years of experience in the concession business, currently as a licence holder for the Sinalco brand. Under the Citrocasa brand, the Berentzen Group also offers innovative fresh juice systems in its third business segment, thus serving the growth market of modern, health-orientated beverages. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



