HKSTP Tech Ventures Honoured With International Innovation Awards At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



EQS Newswire / 10/01/2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST



HKSTP collaborates with the HKTDC and the HKEIA, will lead 20 Hong Kong tech ventures to participate in CES 2024, which will be held from 9 to 12 January 2024.



AI Guided Limited's "GUIDiTM Smart Belt" won in the "Accessibility and Aging Tech" category. This smart belt offers real-time, 360-degree navigation and route guidance for the visually impaired through MEMS and AI technology, enhancing their travel safety and independence. The "0.13'' Micro-LED Display Module" developed by Sitan Semiconductor International Co Limited, features an ultra-high pixel density (10,000 ppi) and provides AR/XR products with the advantages of vivid and genuine color, long lifetime, and excellent product efficiency. It also received an Innovation Award in the "XR Technologies and Accessories" category at CES.



HairCoSys demonstrated a new hair care application powered by big data and AI to assess hair health. The application can easily be installed on tablets, enabling users to check their hair health at their convenience, wherever they are, and obtain personalised care plans. Mangdang Technology has engineered the Mini Pupper, a quadruped robot powered by open-source software targeted to STEAM education. The new generation of robotic tool features simultaneous localization and mapping function, allowing it to navigate and move around autonomously. The front camera utilizes AI to recognize objects and even gestures, providing a multifaceted platform for building a sophisticated robotic application based on users' needs.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,600 technology companies from 24 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

To support Hong Kong's future development and its growing demands of the I&T industry, HKSTP is actively connecting the city with Shenzhen. This aims to strengthen cross-border exchange, attract technology companies as well as talent from around the world, helping them go global by exploring the mainland China and overseas markets.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, opened in September this year with a gross floor area of 31,000 square meters. The two buildings provide both dry and wet laboratories, co-working areas, conference and exhibition spaces, and more. We will focus on attracting enterprises in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise, and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing the city's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at



.



10/01/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

