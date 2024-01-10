Iron Ore Exports & Coking Coal Imports Push Port Traffic 5%

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 10 (KNN)

India's main ports experienced a 5 per cent growth in traffic from April to December, fuelled by higher iron ore exports and increased coking coal imports for steel production.

According to provisional data from the Indian Ports Association, total cargo handled reached 605.15 million tonnes, up from 576.70 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Iron ore shipments surged by 45 per cent year-on-year to 43.14 million tonnes, with major exports passing through eastern coast ports like Paradip and Vizag.

Coking coal imports also rose by nearly 13 per cent to 49 million tonnes, compared to 43 million tonnes in the same period last fiscal year.

Conversely, thermal or steam coal shipments saw a slight decrease of around 3 per cent, totalling 95 million tonnes for April to December 2023, compared to 97.5 million tonnes in the previous year, based on data from major ports across the country.

(KNN Bureau)