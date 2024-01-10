Rajkot Chamber Calls For Unskilled Labour In Msmes To Be Included Under MNREGA

(MENAFN- KNN India) Rajkot, Jan 10 (KNN) To address severe labour shortage since Covid-19

lockdown, Rajkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), a leading trade and industry body in the Saurashtra region, is advocating for the inclusion of unskilled labour support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

MNREGA, a central government initiative, guarantees 100 days of employment for unskilled labour, encompassing tasks like pond deepening, road construction, and pit digging.

During a recent visit by Ashwini Lal, Additional Development Commissioner in the Ministry of MSME, to RCCI, the idea was presented to address industry labour shortages and enhance transparency in employment practices.

According to Parth Ganatra, Vice President, RCCI, the proposal involves MSME units managing records of the unskilled labour they employ.

“These unskilled labourers will bring down the production cost and boost the economy. It will also bring transparency in the implementation of MNREGA,” Ganatra added.

RCCI emphasises that MSMEs in Gujarat, especially in Saurashtra, have been dealing with labour shortages due to MNREGA, as many workers migrate to their native places for employment.

With over 11 lakh MSME units in Gujarat, the MSME sector is a significant employment generator. The proposal aims to alleviate the labour shortage challenges faced by MSMEs and foster economic growth in the region.

(KNN Bureau)