DPIIT Organises Startup India Innovation Week 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 10 (KNN) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is set to host the Startup India Innovation Week 2024 from January 10th to January 18th.

The initiative aims to converge startups, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders to celebrate the vibrancy of the Indian Startup Ecosystem and culminate in the National Startup Day on January 16th, 2024.

During the Innovation Week, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will deliver the inaugural address in the Startup Seminar titled 'Startups Unlocking Infinite Potential' on January 11th, 2024, at the Tenth Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

This summit serves as a global platform for business networking, knowledge exchange, and inclusive socio-economic development.

As part of the National Startup Day celebrations on January 16th, DPIIT will host the result declaration and felicitation ceremony for the National Startup Awards 2023 and the 4th edition of the States' Startup Ranking Framework – both prominent initiatives under the Startup India umbrella.

Incubators across the country will organise physical events, including workshops, mentorship sessions, stakeholder round tables, and panel discussions, to celebrate the innovations developed by Indian entrepreneurs.

Additionally, eight virtual Ask Me Anything (AMA) live sessions are scheduled from January 10th to 17th, featuring key figures in the startup ecosystem, such as incubators, accelerators, investors, mentors, unicorns, corporates, startups, academia, and government officials.

These sessions aim to enhance the capacity of the startup ecosystem through valuable interactions.

Further contributing to the week-long festivities, five dedicated mentorship sessions focused on 'How to Start Up' are planned.

These sessions aim to build the capacity of aspiring entrepreneurs and student entrepreneurs, covering essential topics like understanding business structures, the process of incorporating an entity, and developing a robust business plan.

On January 16th, 2024, marking the completion of eight years since the launch of Startup India, the initiative reflects on remarkable growth.

Starting with around 400 startups in 2016, the Indian startup ecosystem now boasts recognition for more than 1,17,000 startups.

The Startup India initiative is essential in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aligning with the Prime Minister's call to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of independence.

(KNN Bureau)