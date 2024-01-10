'Bharat Tex 2024' Hackathon To Promote Innovation In Technical Textiles

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 10 (KNN) The Ministry of Textiles, as part of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), is going to host a hackathon titled "Fostering Innovations in Technical Textiles – Hackathon for unleashing creativity in technical textiles."

The event, under the banner of 'Bharat Tex 2024, is scheduled to take place from February 26 to February 29, 2024.

The primary objective of this hackathon is to stimulate innovation and encourage collaboration to address real-world challenges within the technical textiles field, amongst students, researchers, entrepreneurs, startups and industry professionals.

Participants in the hackathon will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge, establish valuable connections, gain recognition for their contributions, and engage in practical applications within the realm of technical textiles.

The hackathon will unfold in three phases: Ideation Phase, Development Phase, and Presentation and Judging Phase, covering ten thematic areas.

These include Smart Textiles, Sustainable Textile, Medical Textile, Protective Textiles, Composites, Functional Fabrics, Development of Specialty Fibres and high-performance fibers, Development of Indigenous Machinery/Equipment/Instruments, Integration of Technical Textiles with applied sciences and Engineering, and any other areas in the domain of technical textiles.

The top three winners stand a chance to be considered for funding under the Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT), with a grant amounting up to INR 50 lakhs for a maximum period of 18 months, subject to fulfilling other eligibility criteria of the GREAT scheme.

Proposals for the hackathon can be submitted by February 5, 2024, through email at ... with the subject line "Hackathon – (Title of the proposal) Bharat-Tex 2024."

For additional information, visit /.

(KNN Bureau)