Maharashtra To Showcase Progress On $1 Trillion Economy At WEF

(MENAFN- KNN India) Maharashtra, Jan 10 (KNN)

Maharashtra gears up for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, showcasing remarkable progress since the ambitious vision to become India's first USD 1 trillion-economy state.

Davos 2023 marked a turning point with unprecedented investments of USD 1.4 lakh crore, endorsing Maharashtra's potential as a powerhouse of opportunities.

Tangible achievements include allocated land for projects with proposed investments exceeding 71 lakh crore. The state's holistic growth strategy, guided by 'Panchamrut' principles, prioritises diverse sectors and ensures inclusive progress for farmers, women, tribals, infrastructure, employment, and eco-friendly practices.

Strategically poised to lead India's USD 5 trillion economy dream, Maharashtra excels in MSME industries, boasting the highest count of SEZs. With a robust economy exceeding USD 450 billion, a skilled workforce, and extensive digitisation, the state leads in creating formal jobs.

Key hubs in various industries, Maharashtra offers substantial incentives through policies like IT-ITes Policy 2023, attracting a projected investment of USD 95,000 crore and generating 35 lakh quality job opportunities.

Recognizing agriculture's importance, the state allocates USD 30,000 crore towards sustainable farming, benefiting farmers through schemes like Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Additionally, USD 60,000 crore is earmarked for Marathwada, including irrigation projects.

Infrastructure development is a cornerstone of growth, with transformative projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Coastal Road, and Mumbai-Delhi Expressway. A strong focus on eco-friendly initiatives, including a commitment of USD 46,000 crore for RE and EV sectors, demonstrates Maharashtra's dedication to futuristic sectors.

As the top FDI-grossing state in 2022-23, Maharashtra remains a preferred investment destination, committed to fostering a business-friendly environment with streamlined approvals, land reforms, fiscal incentives, and revamped industrial visions.

As Davos 2024 approaches, confidence abounds that Maharashtra's journey towards a USD 1 trillion economy by 2028 is becoming a reality.

(KNN Bureau)