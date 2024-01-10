Over 1 Lakh Pinewood Models Of Ram Temple Sold Out

(MENAFN- KNN India) Prayagraj, Jan 10 (KNN) Over 100,000 pinewood models of the Ram temple sold out in a month, causing a surge in demand for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Prayagraj handicraft unit, utilising laser-cutting techniques, struggles to meet the rising demand, with approximately 30,000 models sold in Ayodhya alone. The popularity extends beyond Uttar Pradesh, reaching states nationwide and even globally.

As the consecration ceremony approaches, the demand for these models continues to rise. Three years ago, the initial demand emerged, and manufacturers adapted the design with changes in the original temple design. The surge in demand is attributed to increased faith and trust, resonating in both rural and urban areas.

Anurag Asthana, the unit's proprietor, revealed the challenge in meeting the rising demand, stating, 'All seven machines are working overtime.' Originally equipped with one machine, the unit installed six more to enhance production capacity. Designers and architects are enlisted to streamline the manufacturing process.

Apart from the Ram temple model, there is notable demand for Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hanuman Chalisa models. The manufacturing process involves drafting the design, laser-cutting, assembling pine boards, and adding finishing touches for a perfect miniature model.

(KNN Bureau)