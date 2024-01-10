Hy-Vee & Soda Health Launch New Health And Wellness Benefits Program To Deliver Care That Supports, Incentivizes And Rewards Healthy Choices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This partnership transforms Hy-Vee stores into points of care for Medicaid, Medicare, and other health insurance members to redeem benefits for healthy food, nutrition support, medications and everyday health care items



WEST DES MOINES, Iowa and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Vee, Inc. and Soda Health announce today the launch of a new Smart Benefits program that allows recipients to receive personalized health and wellness benefits at all Hy-Vee locations across the retailer's eight-state region. The program is available to participating Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and employer benefits programs, as well as other public organizations.

The benefits are personalized and delivered down to the SKU-level, ensuring that dollars

may only be used on the products that contribute to a healthier lifestyle and health outcomes. Through the program, recipients can receive personalized benefits on fresh produce, over-the-counter pharmacy items, clinical services, nutritional counseling and more. Recipients will also receive personalized health support, including reminders about health screenings, vaccinations, prescription refills and information about medical supplies that relate to their specific health conditions.

Together, we are bringing localized, personalized, comprehensive health care to customers who need it most...

The partnership aims to reduce food insecurity and improve overall health outcomes by promoting healthy habits and lifestyles among individuals and employer groups, utilizing Hy-Vee's team of registered dietitians and a network of more than 275 retail pharmacies. The benefits program is powered by Soda Health , a health technology company that helps individuals identify, access and pay for the resources they need to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Participants may be eligible to access any of the following services and products available through the program, depending on their health plan:



Food Benefits: Can be used on fresh fruits and vegetables, nutritious food items, medically tailored meals, meal plans and more. Hy-Vee dietitians are also available to provide recipes, food preparation resources and personalized food recommendations to help manage patient-specific conditions.

Biometric Screenings: Can help identify potential risk factors for chronic diseases like heart disease, hypertension or diabetes, with follow-up nutritional programs led by Hy-Vee registered dietitians.

Condition Management Programs : Help individuals learn how to manage certain health conditions through nutrition and lifestyle changes. Programs available for maternal health, diabetes, weight management and hypertension.

Dietitian Services: In-person or virtual nutritional counseling sessions to help individuals reach their personal health and wellness goals.

Vaccinations: Routine vaccinations to help protect individuals' health. Vaccinations are available for flu, COVID-19, RSV, shingles, pneumococcal and more. Smoking Cessation: A group course that provides resources and support in individuals' journey of quitting smoking.

The program is funded by insurance plans, and other health benefits organizations, to

help increase access to health care and address social determinants of health. Through the program, employer groups have the opportunity to create customized benefit plans that best support their employees and can include incentives like gift cards, fuel discounts, exclusive coupons and more. The benefits can also be used to pay for transportation to medical appointments and personal utility bills.

"Through this new program, we make managing health easier for our customers," said

Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee. "As a trusted grocer and a health care provider, we are uniquely positioned to reach and engage with individuals in the Midwest and beyond as we help support them in their health journey. Soda Health offers an innovative benefits platform that complements our expertise in food, nutrition and pharmacy, so ultimately, we can help improve a person's overall health."

"Hy-Vee is one of the most innovative retailers in the country that has established a

reputation for its customer experience and enhanced pharmacy services," said Robby Knight, CEO and co-founder of Soda Health. "Hy-Vee, participating health plans and Soda Health will offer a whole-health approach and partner to reduce administrative costs, so those funds can be reinvested back in areas that help consumers improve their health outcomes. Together, we are bringing localized, personalized, comprehensive health care to customers who need it most at the locations they visit the most."

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 550 business units across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 75,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit .

Soda Health is reducing health inequity across the healthcare industry through its unique

Smart Benefits technology platform. Smart Benefits connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. Soda Health partners nationwide with health plans and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for essentials such as healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Beyond facilitating transactions, Soda Health understands each individual's needs and connects people to the resources they need to live healthier lives.

