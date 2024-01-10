Education Hardware Market Size To Grow By USD 40.45 Billion From 2023 To 2028, Growing At 13.45% CAGR- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education Hardware Market 2024-2028

Education Hardware Market 2024-2028 - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

The increasing focus on STEM education is a major trend in the market.

This trend

has led to increased demand for STEM education kits, wireless presentation systems, student response systems, and network infrastructure for schools. Additionally, there's a rise in the adoption of educational gaming consoles, E-readers for education, science lab equipment, mobile charging carts, interactive flat panels, classroom sound systems, and educational software compatibility that aligns with modern pedagogical approaches, thereby shaping the market's trajectory.

Significant Challenge

The high cost of education hardware is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This

challenge is a threat to institutions aiming to implement library management systems, school security hardware, educational wearables, and cloud computing services for education. Moreover, the affordability barrier extends to educational podcast equipment, adaptive learning technology, classroom management tools, and fitness and health education technology, restricting widespread adoption and impeding market expansion.

Education Hardware Market

2024-2028: Market Segmentation

The education hardware market analysis includes Application (K-12 education and higher education), Type (PCs, interactive displays, and classroom wearables), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The K-12 education segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The K-12 education sector significantly drives the global education hardware market, fostering the need for technology-driven learning tools. Emphasizing active engagement and interactive learning, K-12 education hardware includes diverse devices to enhance the overall learning experience. Particularly, the uptake of interactive displays and smart boards represents a notable growth area in this segment.

The education hardware market covers the following areas:



Education Hardware Market Sizing

Education Hardware Market Forecast Education Hardware Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned



AAZTEC India SOLUTION PVT LTD.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Avocor Group

BenQ Corp.

Clevertouch

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Newline Interactive Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Promethean World Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

SMART Technologies ULC

Sony Group Corp.

ViewSonic Corp. Zenzero Solutions Ltd.

Company Offering



Alphabet Inc. - The company offers education hardware such as Acer Chromebook spin 713 CP713 3W, Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook enterprise, and HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook.

Apple Inc. - The company offers education hardware such as iPad and Mac. ASUSTeK Computer Inc. -

The company offers education hardware such as ASUS MeMO Pad 7 ME170C, ASUS Transformer Book T300 Chi, and VivoStick PC commercial TS10.

