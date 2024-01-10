               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report December 2023


1/10/2024 2:16:26 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
December YTD - December Beginning
Inventory
2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Dec 2023
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 9,959 10,568 -5.8 156,070 174,711 -10.7 92,987
40 < 100 HP 5,899 6,391 -7.7 61,881 68,095 -9.1 40,176
100+ HP 2,857 2,759 3.6 27,750 26,387 5.2 11,098
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,715 19,718 -5.1 245,701 269,193 -8.7 144,261
4WD Farm Tractors 493 519 -5.0 4,564 3,466 31.7 686
Total Farm Tractors 19,208 20,237 -5.1 250,265 272,659 -8.2 144,947
Self-Prop Combines 610 730 -16.4 7,369 7,248 1.7 1,229

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: . Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .

414.272.0943

