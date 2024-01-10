ALCHEMCO 'INNOVATIVE PRODUCT AWARD' WINNER IS BACK AT THE 'WORLD OF CONCRETE' CONVENTION WITH NEW INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alchemco World of Concrete Booth #12547

Alchemco, renowned for sustainable concrete solutions, returns with new products to 'World of Concrete' after winning the 'Innovative Product Award.'

- Mario Baggio, Alchemco PresidentHENRICO, VIRGINIA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemco , a pioneer in sustainable concrete solutions, is proud to once again be exhibiting at the World of Concrete Convention - which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The World of Concrete Convention serves as a global stage for showcasing advancements in concrete technology, making it the perfect venue for Alchemco to unveil the latest of its groundbreaking, sustainable concrete solutions.This year's World of Concrete Convention is scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 23rd - 25th. It is a premier event that brings together professionals from the concrete and construction industry to explore cutting-edge technologies, products, and solutions. Alchemco is delighted to announce participation in the highly-anticipated 'Innovative Product Award' competition as part of this outstanding event.“This perennial event first originated during the same timeframe the groundbreaking waterproofing technology was being invented in the 1970's. Which means both Alchemco and the World of Concrete spent the past half-century positively contributing to the growth & advancement of the Concrete Industry around the globe” stated Alchemco President, Mario Baggio.Alchemco has a rich history of revolutionizing the industry with game-changing products, and the upcoming competition provides a world-class platform to highlight our company's commitment to forward-thinking. This year, by entering two innovative products into the Innovative Products Awards as nominees; L43 Crack Filler, and DuraTite - MLastic Coating leaves Alchemco with high hopes of achieving another award; just as TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent, BridgeDECK Waterproofing Agent, and ACR Concrete & Masonry Etch.Attendee's to this years event, can visit Alchemco's booth in the South Hall (S12547), to learn more about how Alchemco's environmentally friendly 'subsurface' waterproofing membrane systems can provide affordable, long-term 'warranted' protection. These unique waterproofing systems can save hundreds of thousands of dollars by eliminating the need to re-waterproof structures every 5 – 10 years, while also extending the lifespan of investments by decades. It will change the way the industry thinks about protecting concrete structures from the destructive power of the elements (natural and man-made).About Alchemco: A global manufacturer of waterproofing systems based in Richmond, VA - Alchemco is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the construction and concrete industry. Building on a half-century of commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Alchemco consistently delivers products that set new industry standards for performance, efficiency, and sustainability. As a result, Alchemco is already a multiple time winner of the highly-regarded 'Innovative Product Award' that's held each year at the 'World of Concrete' - with three of its revolutionary products having been crowned winners since 2020.

Kristine Cabardo

Alchemco

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok