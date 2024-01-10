Gethairmdtm Partners With Women's Wellness Institute Of Dallas For Comprehensive Hair Restoration Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This collaboration expands GetHairMD's reach and offers Dr. Brady's clients convenient access to the full suite of hair restoration treatments and products

- Dr. BradyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMDTM, a leading provider of personalized hair restoration treatments and products, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Women's Wellness Institute of Dallas, led by the renowned Dr. Wesley Anne Brady. This collaboration expands GetHairMD's reach and offers Dr. Brady 's clients convenient access to the full suite of hair restoration treatments and products, empowering women in Dallas to address hair loss with confidence and expertise. Dr. Red Alinsod, who relocated his practice from California in 2023 to join Dr. Brady serves on the GetHairMD Clinical Advisory Board. He is an internationally recognized gynecologic surgeon and pioneer in the field of female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.Dr. Brady is a board-certified gynecologic surgeon and a full fellow of the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She is recognized for her compassionate approach to women's health, which now extends to addressing hair loss, a common concern among women experiencing hormonal changes or other medical conditions."Hair loss can have a significant impact on women's self-esteem and overall well-being," says Dr. Brady. "I am excited to partner with GetHairMD to offer my patients advanced, personalized solutions that address the underlying causes of their hair loss and deliver lasting results. GetHairMD's commitment to clinically proven hair restoration treatments and patient education aligns perfectly with my own philosophy of care."With this partnership, Dr. Brady joins the GetHairMD network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. GetHairMD offers multifaceted, personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, PRP, prescription topicals, at-home therapies and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting."We are thankful to Dr. Alinsod for his introduction to Dr. Brady and we are honored to partner with the Women's Wellness Institute of Dallas and Dr. Brady and Dr. Alinsod," said Paul Herchman , CEO, GetHairMD. "This collaboration allows us to extend our reach into womens health and to Dr. Brady's patients and empower them to embrace their confidence by addressing hair loss concerns in a safe and effective manner. We are confident that Dr. Brady's expertise and GetHairMD's proven treatments will provide outstanding results for her patients."About GetHairMDTMGetHairMDTM is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.GetHairMD is the one-stop shop for hair restoration solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, PRP, prescription topicals, at-home therapies and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at .About the Women's Wellness Institute of Dallas:The Women's Wellness Institute of Dallas is the only medical practice in North Texas specializing solely in cosmetic gynecology and sexual health. They provide a range of safe and proven treatment options inspiring women to pursue their most confident self. Founded by Dr. Wesley Anne Brady in 2006, the practice offers women expert, all-female staff members and a professional environment for receiving personalized care.For more information about the Women's Wellness Institute of Dallas, please visit our website at .

