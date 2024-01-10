Free Delta Media Webinar Explores“Winning” Real Estate Brokerage Strategies And Agent Insights From 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A free webinar for real estate brokers and agents from top tech firm Delta Media unveils the winning strategies deployed by top firms and top producers in 2023.

- Franklin Stoffer, VP | Delta Media, host of the webinar

CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As real estate firms head into a new year facing profit margin compression, recruiting ambitions and challenging goals to expand market share, a free webinar for real estate brokers and agents unveils the“winning strategies” deployed by top firms and top producers in 2023.

On January 16, 2024, a free webinar,“Success Unveiled: Exploring Winning Brokerage Strategies and Agent Insights From 2023” will explore what tools and strategies made its brokerage customers successful Registration is free at .

The discussion is being presented by Delta Media Group, a leading technology partner for more than 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide.

Delta's webinar master, Franklin Stoffer, will discuss which tools agents use most frequently and how they use them to the maximum effectiveness and efficiency. Most importantly, Stoffer will provide advice on the best tools to tap into in 2024 to help brokerages and agents take their real estate business this year to its maximum potential.

“Staying ahead of your competition and remaining a top producer in your real estate market requires you to learn new skills and strategies consistently," said Stoffer, Delta's Vice President of Sales. "The key to success in 2024 requires learning to leverage the latest marketing technology, including AI (artificial intelligence). So, if you want to make 2024 the best year your business has yet to see, this is a webinar you can't miss,” he added.

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, at 1:00 pm ET. Agents and brokers can sign up for free here ( ).

About Delta Media

Delta Media Group, Inc. is one of America's largest real estate technology solutions providers for real estate brokerages. Located in Canton, Ohio, it is the inventor of DeltaNET, considered the industry's most advanced CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform. The largest family-owned business in its space, Delta is the trusted technology partner for many of the best-known real estate brands, including more than 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide. Discover more at deltamediagroup .

