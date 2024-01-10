Cryptonewsbreaks 1Konto Unveils 'Doorway To Global Opportunities' Through 1Kprime Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 1Konto

has announced significant enhancements to its flagship platform,

1KPrime . According to the update, the upgraded 1KPrime platform elevates liquidity to USD levels for major fiat currencies and digital assets, including pairing with stablecoins USDC, USDT and top cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH. The move positions 1KPrime at the forefront of financial trading services, providing a sophisticated platform for institutional on-ramps, deep liquidity and efficient global settlements. Extending beyond liquidity provision, 1KPrime is positioning itself as a comprehensive partner for entities engaged in multi-currency transactions.“We're not just expanding our services; we're reshaping the landscape of international settlements,” said Edwin Handschuh, co-founder and CEO of 1Konto.“Our enhanced market access empowers clients to venture into new territories like the Euro Zone, Great Britain and beyond with unparalleled ease. This is more than liquidity; it's a doorway to global opportunities and diversified revenue streams.”

To view the full press release, visit



About 1Konto

1Konto is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers advanced trading technology and liquidity solutions to its clients. The company is committed to providing its clients with the best possible service, competitive pricing and a white-glove experience. For more information on 1Konto's OTC desk and other services, please visit

or email

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN