Investornewsbreaks - HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ: HWH) Closes On Business Combination With Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAXU)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HWH International (NASDAQ: HWH) , a purpose-driven lifestyle company, and Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAXU) , a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or stock purchase, have completed a business combination. The common stock of the combined company was expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ market using the ticker symbol HWH on Jan. 9, 2024. HWH International Inc. provides an offering based on four core pillars: HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel Destination and Hapi Wealth Builder. The transaction was approved in August 2023 by Alset stockholders. Alset began trading on NASDAQ in February 2022. Following the business combination, Alset Class A common stock and rights stopped trading.“The business combination and related listing of HWH's common stock are anticipated to allow HWH to continue its growth momentum in the rapidly growing gig economy,” stated the press release.

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International, a Nevada corporation, is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel Destination and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of health, wealth and happiness. For more information about this company, please visit .

