Free All Journalists Immediately, RSF Asks Israel

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has asked Israel to immediately release all journalists in its custody.

The Paris-based media watchdog issued the call after the release of Diaa al-Kahlout, a journalist working for the London-based media outlet The New Arab.

AFP quoted RSF as saying the journalist was briefly detained in Eshel prison in Israel and was subjected to torture.

Israel has arrested 38 Palestinian journalists since October 7, according to RSF, which said 31 of them were still in custody.

Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF's Middle East desk, said:“This intimidation, this terror, these endless attempts to silence Palestinian journalism, whether by chains, bullets or bombs, must stop.”

“We call for the immediate release of all detained journalists and for their urgent protection,” he added.

PAN Monitor/mud

