XD (LENX), A Bitcoin Liquidity Protocol, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list XD(LENX) on the BRC20& DeFi zone. For all CoinW users, the XD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 10th January 2023, at 9:00 (UTC).







LENX Protocol Overview

LENX Protocol stands out as an innovative omnichain Bitcoin liquidity market, introducing a unique approach to enhance capital efficiency for BTC liquidity in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Anchored by native Bitcoin and Frax BAMM, the protocol utilizes both algorithmic and user-defined interest rates to create a dynamic and market-driven environment.

Key Features of LENX Protocol:

Dual Token System at V1: LENX Protocol issues two tokens – xBTC and XD, each serving distinct purposes within the ecosystem.

Liquidity Providers (Suppliers): LENX xBTC suppliers enjoy instant withdrawals of native BTC without wait periods, unlike traditional decentralized bridges. By aggregating both native and wrapped BTC, LENX ensures superior liquidity and real yields compared to other wrapped-Bitcoins or lending protocols.

Customizable Borrowing (Borrowers): LENX offers borrowers the flexibility to deposit BTC as collateral and customize maturity dates, making it a capital-efficient and user-friendly protocol.

XD Token Governance: XD token represents governance and voting power, overseeing assets within the LENX treasury, including native BTCs and assets obtained through gauge emissions & revenue streams.

Staking & Liquidity Incentives: XD token holders participate in voting and liquidity emission governance, incentivizing third-party protocols to direct BTC liquidity and trading volumes to desired pools.

Dual Staking & xBTC Pools: LENX introduces boosted rewards for stakers of both xBTC and XD tokens, promoting active participation in governance and offering innovative features for risk mitigation.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About XD( LENX)

LENX is the omnichain Bitcoin liquidity protocol, enabling supply of native Bitcoin as liquidity to borrow omnichain assets with built-in lending, leveraging Frax's BAMM and ZetaChain's CCIP. The protocol incentivizes xBTC liquidity with innovative rates for supplying native Bitcoin to the protocol. For more information of XD, please visit the official website .