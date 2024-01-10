JTC Network ($JTC), A Layer-1 Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut JTC Network ($JTC) on January 9, 2024, for all BitMart users. The $JTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is JTC Network ($JTC)?

JTC Network is a pioneering Layer 1 blockchain platform designed to integrate legal enforcement within the cryptocurrency and tokenized asset space. Its native coin, JTC, connects to official justice systems, allowing Web3 users to enforce legal rights directly on the blockchain. The blockchain's integration with state and federal courts enables users to seek legal recourse for issues like fraud, hacks, and lost keys. JTC Network also offers the capability to mint court-connected Ordinal NFTs, further expanding its utility for tokenization. By incorporating legal enforceability into a decentralized ecosystem, JTC Network is laying the groundwork for broader mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency and tokenization.

Why JTC Network ($JTC)?

JTC Network stands out as a unique blockchain solution offering legal recourse for digital assets owners, a feature that is largely absent in current Web3 platforms. The integration of JTC with state and federal courts ensures that users have an effective access to the legal system in case of disputes or fraudulent activities. This functionality positions JTC Network as an essential infrastructure for anyone looking to engage in the digital asset space with legal recourse. Its ability to enforce legal rights on-chain, coupled with maintaining core blockchain principles like decentralization and user anonymity, makes JTC Network a trailblazer in marrying legal frameworks with blockchain technology.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About JTC Network ($JTC)

Token Max Supply: 21,000,000 $JTC

Token Type: Mainnet

JTC Network is a groundbreaking layer 1 blockchain offering a unique technological solution that bridges the gap between legal systems and blockchain technology. The platform supports digital assets that integrate with state and federal courts. JTC Network's cout-connectivity allows for the implementation of judicial decisions directly on the blockchain without intermediaries, respecting the principles set forth by Satoshi Nakamoto regarding decentralization and user sovereignty. This system maintains the core norms of blockchain, such as ledger immutability and self-custody of assets, while introducing a mechanism for legal recourse and enforcement.

To learn more about JTC Network ($JTC), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!