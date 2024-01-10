Fayda (FAYD), A Revolutionary Web3 PVP Game, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Fayda (FAYD) on January 12, 2024, for all BitMart users. The FAYD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Fayda (FAYD)?

Fayda is a unique and engaging Web3 PvP game, where the game's smart contract is intertwined with its BEP-20 token. This integration allows for seamless interaction with the liquidity pool contract, with all in-game processes directly affecting the total quantity and cost of the FAYD token. The game provides complete control to participants, enabling them to create new games, partake in them, and influence the outcomes of previous ones.

Why Fayda (FAYD)?

Fayda stands out as an innovative and fun Web3 PvP gaming experience. It uniquely combines gaming with blockchain technology, where player choices and actions directly impact the in-game economy. This approach not only enhances the gaming experience but also introduces a novel way of interaction with cryptocurrency, making Fayda an attractive option for players and investors alike.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Fayda (FAYD)

Token Supply: 50,000,000 FAYD

Token Type: BEP-20

In Fayda, players select a number between 1 to 100 and pay a specified BNB amount to build the game's budget. The game accommodates 2 to 4 players, with the entry fee and player count determined by the game creator. After all players have joined, the game awaits processing results (random number generation and budget allocation). The farther a player's number is from the generated random number, the larger their share from the game budget.

If a player's share is less than what they paid (excluding a 2% fee), they receive FAYD tokens equivalent to their loss as compensation, provided the“loss compensation” feature is enabled. This feature requires players to have a specified number of FAYD tokens locked during the game and fully refunded afterward. The game also features bulk listing tools, leaderboards, mobile optimization, and multi-Dapp resolution tools, ensuring an immersive gaming experience.

To learn more about Fayda (FAYD), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!