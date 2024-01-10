Qatar Thwarted Large Number Of Cyberattacks: UDST President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has thwarted a great number of cyberattacks in the recent times, the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) president Dr Salem al-Naemi said Wednesday.

“Cyber security has emerged as a cornerstone of national and international society and it is estimated that the next five years will see an increase of 15% in cyber crimes,” he told the opening session of the International Symposium on Cybersecurity organised by UDST in collaboration with National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Qatar.

“In Qatar around 5.1mn internal and external cyberattacks in the recent times along with 45,000 infiltration attempts were identified and thwarted," he explained while pointing out that cybercrimes are inflicting a massive damage on the economy and strong cyber security measures are needed more than ever before.

Dr al-Naemi, continued:“This event represents collective efforts that aim to discuss and tackle challenges in a world increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure. UDST has been deeply committed to this field, we have been developing curricula and research programmes that are not only robust and comprehensive but also aligned with the needs and aspirations of Qatar and its vision for cybersecurity.”

Among the special guests attending was NCSA president HE Abdulrahman Ali al-Malki, who gave the keynote address at the opening session. The two-day event highlights the challenges, opportunities and applications of cyber security across a variety of industrial sectors and UDST's commitment to Qatar's vision to be ahead of the curve on matters of IT-related and Internet security.

The overarching theme of the symposium is“Cybersecurity in Industry: Challenges, Opportunities, and Applications”. The event featured an impressive array of keynote speakers and subject matter experts from Qatar, Germany and the US, offering deep insights and varied perspectives, and bringing together a diverse audience of local, regional and international technology enthusiasts, faculty, students, ICT managers and industry professionals.

The conference features multiple engaging keynote presentations from a blend of local and international cybersecurity experts. The conference also features several panel discussions covering best practices for cybersecurity in academia, and the future of cybersecurity in industry.

Dr Zakaria Maamar, dean of College of Computing and Information Technology, said:“The international symposium is an exciting addition to the education we provide at UDST. We do not simply teach the topic of cybersecurity as part of a curriculum; we believe in creating fora for discussion and driving important conversations through events such as this. It allows our students access to experienced industry professionals addressing very real cybersecurity issues, a better grasp of sector challenges, and a stronger foothold in future discussions on the topic.”

