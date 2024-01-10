Gambian President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of the Gambia President Adama Barrow has received the credentials of HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of The Gambia.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to President Barrow, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to the president, and the Government and people of Gambia continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, President Barrow entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.

MENAFN10012024000067011011ID1107705452