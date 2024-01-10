Cabinet Meeting: PM Calls For Intensifying Efforts For Qatar's Development

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed Their Excellencies the new Ministers, congratulating them for the precious trust placed on them by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and wishing them success in performing their duties. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the former ministers for their efforts in serving the nation and the citizens.

He stressed the need to intensify efforts to continue the development renaissance witnessed by the country in various fields, under the third national development strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda as follows: First, approval of the draft third national development strategy (2024-2030).

Second, approval of a proposal to introduce some amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law promulgated by Law No 20 of 2019.

Third, approval of the proposal to celebrate International Education Day in Qatar.

Fourth, the Cabinet reviewed the memorandum of the General Secretariat of the Shura Council on the Council's desire regarding the wild environment, and the views of the ministries of environment and climate change and the municipality in that regard, and took the appropriate decision regarding it.

Fifth, the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify the following: 1- An agreement between the governments of Qatar and Egypt regarding the elimination of double taxation concerning taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.

2- An agreement for co-operation in the fields of health and medical sciences between the government of Qatar and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

3- A memorandum of understanding for bilateral co-operation in the areas of empowering women and people with disabilities between the governments of Qatar and South Africa.

Sixth, the Cabinet approved the following:

1- A draft agreement for co-operation in the fields of culture and arts between the governments of Qatar and Dominica.

2- A draft agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters between the governments of Qatar and Vietnam.

3- A draft MoU for co-operation in social development and the family between the governments of Qatar and Morocco.

4- A draft MoU for co-operation in security and crime control between the interior ministries of Qatar and Rwanda.

Seventh, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- The fifth periodic report on the results of the work of the National Counter-Terrorism Committee.

2- A report on the results of participation in the 39th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (COMCEC).

3- A report on the results of participation in the 5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation. (QNA)

