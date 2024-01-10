Qatar To Deliver Memorable AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) “Qatar is ready to welcome the best teams from Asia to what we hope will be the best ever edition of the AFC Asian Cup," a senior official of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said Wednesday.

"Our stadiums and sporting infrastructure are set to deliver a memorable tournament to players and fans,” explained Hassan al-Kuwari, marketing and communications executive director of the LOC.

Addressing a press conference, he reaffirmed Qatar's readiness to host the continental championship for a record third time and stated the country looks forward to welcoming fans from across the world.

“Just over a year ago, Qatar hosted an exceptional World Cup – the first in the Middle East and Arab world, delivering a meaningful and long-lasting legacy. The Asian Cup builds on this sporting legacy and reaffirms Qatar's place as a global sporting capital,” the official pointed out.

A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums from January 12 to February 10. This includes seven stadiums that previously hosted matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venues. The Lusail Stadium, which hosted the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, will host both the opening and final matches of the tournament.

A total of 6,000 volunteers have been recruited to support with 20 functional areas across the tournament. The month-long tournament will also welcome more than 3,000 journalists, photographers, broadcasters and digital content creators from 55 countries.

The Main Media Centre, located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, will serve as a hub for all accredited media personnel, offering them a range of services, including press conference rooms, working stations equipped with WiFi and internet, as well as dedicated maintenance desks for photographers.

More than 850,000 tickets have been sold so far, with fans from Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Philippines and Indonesia leading the way. All tickets for the tournament are digital and can be purchased from Group stage tickets start from as low as QR25 and include a number of accessible seating options for disabled fans.

For al-Kuwari, the ongoing ticket sales is indicative of the tremendous interest that the tournament has garnered across the continent:“Hosting mega-sporting events of this scale is more than just about the football. The Asian Cup will give fans from across the continent the opportunity to learn about new cultures, build life-long friendships and create meaningful memories.”

Qatar's compact nature means that the farthest distance between any two stadiums is 75km. This will enable participating teams to avoid long travel between matches, allowing their players to be well rested for match days. Fans will also be able to attend more than one match per day.

A free shuttle service will be available from Lusail, Al Wakra, Free Zone and Qatar University stations to Al Bayt, Al Janoub, Al Thumama and Abdullah Bin Khalifa stadiums respectively. All tournament transportation will offer wheelchair-accessible travel to disabled passengers.

Speaking at the press conference, Faisal al-Moftah, executive director, Mobility and Logistics at the LOC, said:“Our modern public transport network will enable fans to enjoy an accessible, comfortable and seamless experience, from the moment they arrive in Qatar. The existing road and rail infrastructure will ensure that fans, teams and different stakeholders can move between competition venues and various key sites in the country.”

Major Abdulrahman al-Tamimi from the Tournament Security Committee, said:“Security preparedness for the tournament is complete. Plans have been put in place in coordination with key stakeholders. We organized the safest World Cup in its history, and we want to carry this legacy forward. Qatar has never hosted a tournament that has had any major security breaches or secret crimes committed.”

“Qatar is widely recognised by different international markers that it is one of the safest countries in the world, and is ranked highest in safety in the Middle East and North Africa” added Major al-Tamimi.

He also spoke about the implementation of the latest technologies and the establishment of a security command centre as central pillars of the tournament's security strategy. Throughout the tournament, security officers will implement the highest standards in ensuring the safety of fans on match days. In the build up to the tournament, several emergency exercises have been carried out in line with best standards for organising mega sporting events.

In partnership with Qatar Tourism (QT), a number of activities are planned as part of tournament celebrations to create a carnival-like atmosphere across the country. These include musical concerts, international food and shopping festivals and match viewing zones, amongst others.

Omar Abdulrahman al-Jaber, director of Shared Services at QT, said: "We are pleased to partner with different stakeholders to provide an exceptional experience for fans during the tournament. Qatar will host an exciting calendar of events and activities, including the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, which is the most luxurious and elegant exhibition in the world, the Qatar International Food Festival, and the Shop Qatar Festival, amongst other activities.”

The opening match will take place between defending champions and host Qatar and Lebanon at Lusail Stadium Friday, 7pm kick off. An opening ceremony will be held prior to the match, starting at 5pm.

More information about the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is available from and by following @Qatar2023 on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook and Instagram.

