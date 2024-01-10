AARP Pennsylvania Now Accepting 2024 Community Challenge Grant Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The annual program aims to make communities in Pennsylvania more livable for people of all ages

AARP Pennsylvania invites local eligible non-profit organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2024 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 6 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern . AARP Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and more. Now in its eighth year, the program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

"AARP Pennsylvania is committed to working with local residents, advocates, and policymakers to make our communities better places to live for people of all ages,"

said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "The Community Challenge has proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-term change, especially for Pennsylvanians 50 and over."

The AARP Community Challenge accepts applications across three different grant opportunities. All projects must be consistent with AARP's mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria.



Capacity -building microgrants

are paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability, bikeability and implementing safe, accessible home modifications.

Demonstration grants focus on improving digital connections to prepare and respond to disasters; reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure; and housing choice design competitions. Flagship grants support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; civic engagement; community health and economic empowerment; and new this year community resilience; and digital connections.

"AARP is committed to meeting the needs of a rapidly aging population in communities across the country,"

said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "The Community Challenge aims to be a catalyst for action in cities, towns, and rural areas through quick-action community improvements that benefit people of all ages and abilities."

Since 2017, AARP has invested $16.4 million toward 1,370 projects – including 33 in Pennsylvania – to nonprofit organizations, and government entities across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Community Challenge. The program provides direct support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older.

AARP Pennsylvania works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make Pennsylvania's counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. Eastern, March 6, 2024. All projects must be completed by December 15, 2024. To submit an application and view past grantees, visit .

