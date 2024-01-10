IBM To Invest In New AI Skills Training Programme To Boost Global Workforce

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Ciara O'Brien
Originally Published by The Irish Times
IBM is to invest in a new training programme to help boost skills in artificial intelligence over the next three years, targetting 2 million learners globally by the end of 2026.
The push to close the skills gap in AI, which build on its IBM SkillsBuild platform, will be done through a collaboration with non-governmental organisations and partners worldwide, and focus on underrepresented communities.
