Milliporesigma's Global Food Drive Provides 535,685 Meals

Employees from the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, participated in the company's annual Global Food Drive, which included 59 sites across 22 countries. Collectively, employees provided 535,685 meals to local hunger relief organizations in their communities throughout November 2023, a 13% increase in meals compared to the company's 2022 global impact.

Sites around the world participated by raising monetary donations, donating physical food items or participating through a hybrid model. Many sites got creative by encouraging inter-departmental competitions or organizing related volunteer events through SPARKTM, the company's global volunteer platform. Others provided incentives, such as trivia events, bake sales and celebratory lunches.

In Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, 158 colleagues contributed for a total of 348 meals provided per employee. Tracy Binkley, QC Analyst for Gas Separations and SPARKTM team lead, shared insight into Bellefonte's strategy behind their Global Food Drive engagement.

For Tracy and her team, having the opportunity to contribute and provide support to local friends and neighbors during their times of need is a fundamental driver for participation in the food drive. She said their success harbors back to a strong sense of community,“The last few years have been particularly challenging to many members of our community. We are lucky to have generous employees who look forward to this annual event as an opportunity to make a difference.”

What also fueled success at the Bellefonte site was the opportunity to participate in several activities that encouraged friendly competition and excitement. A silent auction included generous donations from local businesses and employees; items for bid featured gift cards, handmade items, artwork and gift baskets. When asked about partnering again with local non-profit FaithCentre , Tracy remarked,“FaithCentre is always so gracious and appreciative of our efforts, so it is an easy decision to continue supporting them. We like seeing the local impact directly within our community.”

The Global Food Drive isn't the first time employees in Bellefonte came together through SPARKTM; Tracy explains that employees can actively engage in several opportunities throughout the year,“We have done many things ranging from Curiosity LabsTM with local schools, events for science camps or summer sessions, and contributing to our local non-profits. We partner with organizations that host our Curiosity Cube and participate in related events, such as Earth Day and Exploration Fairs.”

Learn more about how the company inspires employees to give back to the community by visiting its employee and community engagement webpage.