Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: 2023 In Review - The Year's Hottest Housing Topics


1/10/2024 2:01:15 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson look back at the monumental moments from the multifamily housing industry in 2023! Together, they review their favorite topics that had the biggest impact over the year and share some exciting updates in the affordable housing industry. Hit play and enjoy this episode!

For more insights, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page .

